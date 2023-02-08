Hazaribag, Feb 8 (PTI) Two persons were trampled to death, while two others were grievously injured by an elephant in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident happened in Khirgaon locality, around 2 km away from Hazaribag town.

The deceased were identified as Damodar Sao (65), a resident of Sao Mohalla in Khirgaon, and Dhaneswar Sao (67), a resident of Kud locality, divisional forest officer (DFO-West) Saba Alam told PTI.

The injured persons were admitted to hospitals in Hazaribag and Ranchi, he said.

The elephant strayed from its herd and entered Hazaribag town from the Churchu-Dumar area.

"At the time of the incident, Damodar and Dhaneshwar were irrigating their field. On seeing the elephant, they tried to escape but the tusker trampled them to death," the officer said.

The elephant wreaked havoc in the area, breaking boundary walls of several houses, he said.

The elephant is still in the area and forest personnel are monitoring its movement, he added.

The officer said Rs 25,000 each was given to the families of the deceased as immediate relief.

