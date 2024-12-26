Hyderabad, Dec 26 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman and her sister were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly killing the woman's husband and disposing of his body in a dry drain after stuffing it in a gunny bag, police said.

Due to the "harassment" inflicted by her husband, the woman, with the help of her sister, "killed" the 40-year-old man at their home on the intervening night of December 20-21. They placed the body in a plastic gunny bag, transported it in an auto-rickshaw, and discarded it in the drain, police added.

On December 24, a sanitary inspector from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) lodged a complaint at the Mailardevpally Police Station after discovering the body of an unidentified person in a plastic gunny bag in the drain at Katedan, police said.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered. During the investigation, police identified the deceased as a native of Bihar who was working in Hyderabad.

Police subsequently arrested the man's wife and his sister-in-law.

