Bokaro (Jharkhand), Feb 25 (PTI) Three persons, including two women, were killed by an elephant in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Sunday, an official said.

The incident happened in Kodwatand panchayat area under the jurisdiction of Lalpania police station, around 100 km from state capital Ranchi.

Bokaro Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajnish Kumar told PTI that the elephant first trampled to death a 60-year-old man around 7 am.

"Later, the pachyderm seriously two other women in different villages under the same panchayat. They were admitted to a hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries in the afternoon," Kumar said.

The deceased were identified as Sonu Manjhi (60), Manjri Devi (30) and Suhani Hembram (24).

The attacks happened when Manjhi was walking on the road, while Hembram was going to fetch water from a well, he said.

Kumar said the elephant seemed to have been separated from its herd on Saturday night and turned aggressive.

"We are trying to reunite the elephant with its herd," he said.

