Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Two women died in a collision between a tractor trolley and a pick-up truck in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, police said on Monday.

Many people have been injured in this road accident.

All the injured were immediately admitted to the hospital.

The tractor-trolley and the pick-up truck collided at the village Tentigaon road in the Thana Khair area of Aligarh district. The injured were admitted to different hospitals including District Malkhan Singh Hospital.

On January 7, CO Khair Rajeev Dwivedi said, "Information was received at village Tantigaon road in the Khair police station area that there was an accident involving a tractor trolley and a Maxx pick-up."

After receiving the information, the police force reached the accident site and immediately carried out a relief and rescue operation. All the injured were sent to various hospitals with the help of ambulances and other vehicles available on the spot. Some injured persons were also referred to the district hospital. Two women died in the accident.

Both the vehicles involved in the collision the tractor-trolley and the Maxx pick-up were removed from the spot, and, the traffic flow was made to run smoothly. (ANI)

