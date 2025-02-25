Gurugram, Feb 25 (PTI) Two youths were found dead with bullet injuries in a hotel in Manesar, police said on Tuesday, adding that they suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The victims were identified as Komal (20) and Nikhil (23), police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday when Komal did not return home after an exam and her family informed the police.

The police traced her mobile phone and reached Haveli Hotel on National Highway 48 in Manesar. The hotel staff told them that Komal had checked into the room with a man around 11 am, they said.

Following this, police reached the room which was locked. As they entered the room, they found Komal and Nikhil dead with a bullet injury on their chest, police added.

The police took the bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem.

A country-made pistol of 315 bore was found in the room, they said.

A senior police officer said that a preliminary investigation reveals Komal was taking her BA first-year exams while Nikhil was doing an apprenticeship in a firm.

In 2021, Nikhil's sister got married in Komal's village, Shikohpur. He used to visit often and they grew close to each other, he added.

"In the initial investigation, this case seems to be a suicide. Further investigation is underway", Inspector Satyendra Singh, SHO of Manesar police station said.

