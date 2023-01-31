New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) UAE Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali on Tuesday called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"Pleased to receive Ambassador @aj_alshaali of UAE this afternoon. Look forward to the further progress and development of India-UAE relations," Jaishankar said.

The UAE and India signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in February last year to boost bilateral trade and investments that aims to increase trade between the two countries from USD 45 billion to USD 100 billion within five years.

