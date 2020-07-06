Shimla, Jul 6 (PTI) Fourteen more people, including an United Arab Emirates (UAE) returnee, tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, pushing the state's infection tally to 1,078.

So far, 10 people have died from the novel coronavirus in the state.

Four of the fresh cases were reported from Chamba, three from Solan, two each from Hamirpur and Kangra, and one each from Mandi, Una and Bilaspur districts, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

In Kangra's Nurpur tehsil, a 50-year-old man who had recently returned from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar and was in home quarantine tested positive for the infection, Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said.

He said a 27-year-old woman who returned from Mumbai to her village in Jaisinghpur tehsil was also detected with the infection.

In Hamirpur, two men, who recently returned from the Delhi-NCR, were found infected with the virus. They are institutionally quarantined till now, a district official said.

According to the Hamirpur official, one of them was 29 years old and he had recently returned from Greater Noida to Batarli village. The other was a 53-year-old man who returned from Delhi to Jhiralri village, he added.

In Mandi's Sundernagar, a 25-year-old man, who had returned from UAE's Abu Dhabi, tested positive for the infection, a district official said.

Twenty-six more patients -- 11 from Kangra, nine from Hamirpur, two each from Bilaspur and Una and one each from Chamba and Mandi -- recovered from the infection, Dhiman said.

The number of active cases stands at 303 now.

As many as 750 people have recovered from the infection so far, while 13 have migrated out of the state, Dhiman said.

At 75, Kangra has the highest number of active cases in the state, followed by 69 in Hamirpur; 38 in Solan; 31 in Kinnaur; 29 in Una; 14 in Bilaspur; 12 in Shimla; 10 in Chamba; nine in Mandi, seven in Sirmaur; four in Lahaul-Spiti; and two in Kullu. PTI CORR DJI

