New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): The Special Cell of Delhi Police may file its Chargesheet against Newsportal Newsclick, in the case registered under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, following allegations that News Portal received huge money for pro-China propaganda.

Recently, Delhi's Patiala House Court granted extension to the Delhi Police in filing the Chargesheet in December last year. Police first got two months extension and then 20 days in February this year.

Prabir Purkayastha is the Prime accused while Amit Chakraborty has been turned approver in the case.

Prabir Purkayastha, founder and editor-in-chief of NewsClick, along with the head of its human resource department Amit Chakravarty were arrested in the case on 3rd Oct 2023. Both were arrested under stringent provisions of UAPA u/s sections 13, 16, 17, 18 and 22 of the UAPA, along with IPC sections 153A and 120B.

The Delhi Police FIR stated that foreign funds in crores have been infused illegally in India by Indian and foreign entities inimical to India in pursuance of a conspiracy to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, to cause disaffection against India and to threaten the unity, integrity, and security of India.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell in its FIR against news web portal NewsClick's founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha stated that People's Dispatch Portal, owned and maintained by M/S PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt. Ltd. has been used for intentionally peddling false narratives through paid news in lieu of crores of Rupees of illegally routed foreign funds as part of the conspiracy.

Foreign funds in crores have been infused illegally in India by Indian and Foreign entities inimical to India in pursuance of conspiracy with the intention to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, to cause disaffection against India and to threaten the unity, integrity, security of India, stated in FIR. (ANI)

