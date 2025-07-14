New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): UBT Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, has written a letter to the Ministry and the Minister of Aviation with regards to the narrative around the recent AI171 crash and its report.

In a post on X, Chaturvedi said, "Because one can't be a mute spectator to what is happening with regards to the narrative around the AI171 crash and its interim report. My letter to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Minister Sh. Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu.

Also Read | Tesla Showroom Opening in Mumbai on July 15; Check Expected Models, Price, Bookings and Delivery Details.

"I write to you to express serious concerns regarding the manner in which the recent interim investigation report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) was handled and disseminated, particularly in light of media reports surfacing in international publications before the report was officially made public in India," she said.

Adding further, she highlighted that the sensitive details of the AAIB report were available to foreign news agencies, which further raised urgent questions about the credibility of the aviation safety institutions.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: US Regulator FAA Says 'Fuel Control Switches in Boeing Planes, Including Dreamliner Involved in Air India Crash Are Safe'.

"It is deeply troubling that sensitive details of the AAIB report were available to foreign news agencies and published in outlets such as The Wall Street Journal before any official release in India. This raises urgent questions about how the contents of the report were accessed by foreign entities before their dissemination to the Indian public and the concerned stakeholders. Such a breach not only undermines the credibility of our aviation safety institutions but also reflects a serious lapse in information and protocol," she said.

The letter further mentioned, "The report was quietly released during late hours, with no public briefing, no signed interim findings, and no clarity on the process that led to its release. The lack of transparency in such a critical matter gives rise to legitimate concerns about whose interests are being served and whether due process has been followed."

Priyanka Chaturvedi has further urged the Ministry to follow four steps in light of these concerns.

1. A formal enquiry

2. Transparency in authorship and accountability

3. Issuance of clear media guidelines

4. Inclusion of experienced aviators

The AI171 accident, which occurred on June 12, killed 241 passengers and remains under investigation by the AAIB.

Additionally, the Air India Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Campbell Wilson, has urged calm and focus following the release of the preliminary investigation report into the AI171 accident, emphasising that the report found no mechanical or maintenance issues with the aircraft involved in the June 12 tragedy.

In a letter to employees, Wilson reiterated key findings from the AAIB. "The Preliminary report found no mechanical or maintenance issues with the aircraft engines, and all the mandatory maintenance tasks had been completed. There was no issue with the quality of fuel and no abnormality with the take-off roll," Wilson stated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)