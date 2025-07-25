Jaipur, Jul 25 (PTI) A medical student was found hanging in her hostel room in a private medical college in Udaipur, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when Sweta Singh, a final-year BDS student from Jammu and Kashmir, allegedly took her own life.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana July 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 13th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme? Check Latest Update.

Her roommate allegedly discovered her hanging, following which hostel authorities and the police were alerted.

A suicide note was found in which Singh allegedly accused the faculty of mentally harassing students and not conducting exams on time, officials said.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Meets Home Minister Amit Shah, Shares Details About Recent Severe Rains and Floods in Himachal Pradesh (Watch Video).

After the incident, students carried out a protest march at the college and blocked a road outside, demanding action against the teachers mentioned in the note.

The college director held talks with the students and assured them of strict action against the faculty members involved.

"The matter is being investigated by the police, and they will take appropriate action based on their findings. The college management is also addressing the situation and will terminate the staff members involved," the director told reporters.

SHO Sukher Police Station Ravindra Charan stated the student's body was transferred to a mortuary, and a postmortem will be conducted after her family members arrive.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)