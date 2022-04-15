Jaipur, Apr 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday met those injured in a road accident in Udaipur district earlier this week and enquired about their condition and treatment.

Gehlot was on a day-long visit to Udaipur.

Seven people were killed and over 10 injured after an overloaded jeep they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Nandeshwar Mahadev temple in Udaipur on Wednesday.

Gehlot directed officials to increase the financial assistance for the kin of the deceased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh and for the injured from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000.

