Guwahati, Jun 30 (PTI) Condemning the brutal killing of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal on Thursday termed it as ''un-Islamic and inhuman''.

Islam and a true Muslim do not instigate or support violence or crimes, the chief of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), a political party based in Assam, said on the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal over a social media post.

Also Read | Shiv Sena Rebel Leader Eknath Shinde To Be New Maharashtra CM, BJP To Support.

“I strongly condemn the killing as it is un-Islamic, inhuman, brutal and not acceptable in a civilised society,” Ajmal said in a statement.

Two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, allegedly hacked Kanhaiya Lal to death with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur on June 28 and posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam. They were arrested.

Also Read | Mozilla Firefox's New Feature Automatically Removes Tracking From URLs: Report.

Ajmal said that none have the right to take the law into their hands.

“We demand a thorough investigation into the entire incident and that the perpetrators of the crime be given the highest punishment under the law of the land, irrespective of their religion or community,” the Dhubri MP said.

He also urged the government to monitor the activities of those who are trying to spread hate among communities against the backdrop of the Udaipur incident.

“The people who are trying to blame Islam and Muslims should also be clear that the killers do not represent Islam.... I urge all to maintain peace and harmony in the country," Ajmal added.

The tailor's killing triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city. The case has been transferred National Investigation Agency (NIA).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)