Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and various other leaders from across political spectrum on Sunday paid homage to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 12th death anniversary.

Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray visited his father's memorial at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai and offered floral tributes.

Several members of the two rival Sena factions also visited the memorial as a mark of respect to Bal Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena founder passed away on November 17, 2012 at his residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai after prolonged illness.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar, Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday posted their tributes on X.

Pawar in his post said, "Salutations to late Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of Shiv Sena party, satirist and politician who fought against the injustice to the Marathi people."

Gaikwad said Balasaheb Thackeray ruled over Marathi minds and fought for justice, rights of the Marathi people throughout his life.

Senior BJP leader Fadnavis in his message said, "Humble tributes to Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray on his Smruti Din."

The Shiv Sena split in 2022 after Shinde led a rebellion against the party leadership, triggering the collapse of the Maha Vikas Agahadi (MVA) government under Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde subsequently joined hands with the BJP to form government.

The Election Commission later recognised the Shinde-led faction as the 'real' Shiv Sena.

