Kolkata, November 17: The Kolkata Fatafat (FF) lottery, a popular Satta Matka-style game, has gained significant traction in West Bengal, especially in Kolkata. The eagerly awaited results for November 17, 2024, will be announced today, with players able to check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart on websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in.

This daily lottery runs from Monday to Sunday, featuring eight rounds, or "Bazi," held throughout the day. Participants must be physically present in Kolkata to take part. While gambling is restricted across India, lotteries like Kolkata Fatafat remain legal in states such as West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata Fatafat Result for November 17, 2024

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 158 147 589 357 4 2 2 5

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

While the game offers an exciting opportunity for entertainment and potential winnings, players are advised to understand the game’s mechanics and adopt strategies to improve their chances. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 16 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

However, caution is advised due to the financial risks involved. Participants should be mindful of legalities related to gambling in their respective regions and play responsibly to avoid any potential pitfalls.

