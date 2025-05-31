Malappuram (Kerala), May 31 (PTI) The opposition UDF's candidate in the Nilambur Assembly bypoll, Aryadan Shoukath, on Saturday declared assets, both movable and immovable, of over Rs 8 crore in the election affidavit filed with his nomination papers on Saturday.

In the affidavit, Shoukath -- son of Congress veteran and former state minister Aryadan Muhammed -- also declared that his wife has moveable assets worth over Rs 83 lakh - including 800 grams of gold -- and immovable property of over Rs four crore.

Giving details of his assets and liabilities in the affidavit, Shoukath said he has movable assets of little over Rs 2 lakh comprising deposits in various bank accounts and debt of over Rs 71 lakh as loans from several banks.

His wife has liabilities of nearly Rs 1.5 crore as loans from various banks, according to the affidavit.

Shoukath's immovable property of over Rs 8 crore includes non-agricultural land of over Rs 6.65 crore and a residential building worth Rs one crore, the affidavit said.

He is also facing two criminal cases -- one for allegedly conspiring to murder then Nilambur MLA P V Anvar in 2020 and another for being part of an unlawful assembly which in 2017 allegedly committed riotous acts in front of a bank in Nilambur town, it said.

The case with regard to allegedly conspiring to murder Anvar is pending investigation, while in the unlawful assembly matter, charges have been framed against him and the trial is going on.

While Shoukath, a Zoology graduate from Calicut University, owns no vehicles, his wife has two cars, worth a total of Rs six lakh, registered in her name, according to the affidavit.

