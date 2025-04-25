Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 25 (ANI): Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi has reached Udhampur to review the security situation at the Northern Command headquarters there on Friday.

According to Army officials, the chief is being briefed on the security situation along the LoC in Poonch-Rajouri districts and other areas South of the Pir Panjal mountain ranges.

Earlier today, General Dwivedi visited Srinagar and reviewed the security situation in the Union Territory. Upon his arrival, the 15 Corps Commander briefed him about the ongoing security situation, and he met with senior Army commanders deployed in the Kashmir Valley, along with officials from other security agencies.

The Indian Army Chief General was also briefed on the actions being taken by the formations against terrorists inside their territory and the Pakistan Army's attempts to violate the ceasefire along the LoC.

Today, Pakistan Army troops opened fire at some places along the Line of Control (LoC), prompting an immediate retaliation from the Indian Army, officials said.

"Small arms firing at some places on the Line of Control initiated by the Pakistan Army. Effectively responded to by the Indian Army. No casualties," Indian Army officials said.

Earlier on April 22, terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

The Indian Army is on a high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed.

Following the terror attack, the Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

"The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will withdraw its Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said. (ANI)

