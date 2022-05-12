Hyderabad, May 12 (PTI): A woman from Uganda was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly peddling drugs and 56 gm of cocaine was seized from her, said Prohibition and Excise officials.

Also Read | TRB Tripura PGT Recruitment 2022: Apply For 300 Posts at trb.tripura.gov.in; Check Details Here.

Also Read | Kashmiri Pandit Shot Dead by Terrorists At His Office in Jammu and Kashmir.

On information, the State Task Force (STF) of Telangana Excise conducted a raid near Tondupally Toll Plaza and seized the narcotic from the possession of the Uganda national, who resides in Bengaluru, they said. The woman was in Hyderabad to deliver the drug, an official release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)