New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): University Grant Commission (UGC) Chairman Prof M. Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday chaired a meeting of Vice-Chancellors of 45 central universities to review the progress of NEP 2020 implementation in central universities.

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar told ANI that each university presented their experiences and achievements in the process of implementing various mandates of NEP 2020 and highlighted their success stories. It is heartening to note that CUs have made considerable progress in adopting and implementing some of the pertinent provisions of NEP 2020.

Also Read | Union Minister for Power & President of ISA Assembly @RajKSinghIndia Interacts with … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

"All Central Universities have registered their institutions on the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) portal and are also onboarding their students on the portal so that their credentials can be uploaded in a smooth manner. Students' registration drive for ABC is ongoing in many universities," said Prof Jagadesh Kumar.

He said that many CUs have adopted the guidelines of multiple entry and exit at the UG/PG level and are creating provisions for implementing the same.

Also Read | Union Minister for Power & President of ISA Assembly @RajKSinghIndia Interacts with … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

"CUs have implemented the necessary changes in their ordinances to PG, UG, and UG-PG integrated programmes for multiple entrance-exit, permitting flexible entry and exit points by removing strict limits to facilitate new opportunities for lifetime learning enrolled for academic credits bank portal," UGC Chairman told ANI.

UGC Chairman further informed ANI about the meeting with VCs that the UG admissions are taking place under CUETs by all the CUs.

"The curricula of the academic programmes have been revised to incorporate multidisciplinary aspects, skill components, value education, and contemporary relevance for the community, society, and the nation," he said.

"More certificates, diplomas, and UG/PG programmes in vocational education have been introduced. The CUs have formulated skill enhancement courses comprising soft and technical skills for the all-round development of the learners" he added.

Prof Jagadesh Kumar said that the universities have adopted the SWAYAM regulations for credit transfers, and students have started transferring from the MOOCs. They have also integrated online platforms into curricula for the promotion of blended learning. Some central Universities have their learning management system where e-content prepared by the faculty is uploaded.

"The Universities have adopted UGC Guidelines on Pursuing Two Academic Programmes Simultaneously and also Adopted the position of Professor of Practice in various domains, and the appointments are taking place accordingly," he told ANI

UGC Chairman further told ANI that the CUs are making efforts to have academic collaborations with foreign universities for twinning, joint and dual degrees. Some universities are offering twinning programmes with several foreign universities.

"Some CUs have adopted villages under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan to foster social responsibility and community engagement the University Grants Commission is soon launching the "UTSAH- Undertaking Transformative Strategies and Actions in Higher Education" Portal for gathering information regarding the qualitative reforms made by higher educational institutions," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)