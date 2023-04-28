New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): University Grant Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has written a letter to directors of institutions of national importance requesting their attention to a recent initiative of the UGC regarding the redressal of grievances of students.

Kumar in a letter to Directors of IITs, NITs, and IISERs said, "You will agree that a robust and transparent system for the redressal of grievances of students in an educational institute is of utmost importance. An opportunity to redress grievances in a time-bound manner is fundamental to the relationship between students and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs)".

"Therefore, as HEIs, we must strive to provide channels to redress students' grievances. " he said.

UGC Chairman further said that the grievance redressal procedure in HEIs must be reinforced and standardized with an independent appellate authority appointed by the HEIs.

"To frame a simplified yet effective mechanism for students' grievances redressal. the UGC has brought out the University Grants Commission (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023" he added.

Kumar further said in a letter that the regulations provide details for the establishment of the Students Grievances Redressal Committee(s) (SGRC) by all the HEIs and the appointment of the Ombudsperson(s) at the Institute or University level.

"The detailed mechanism for the constitution of SGRCs, its composition, the appointment of the Ombudsperson, and other related attributes and the means for the redressal of students' grievances have been provided in the Regulations. A copy of the same is attached herewith for kind reference" he added.

"I expect the UGC (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023, will assist your institution in strengthening the student grievance redressal mechanisms," he added in the letter. (ANI)

