Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): The University Grants Commission has given a letter of intent to five foreign universities to establish their campuses in Maharashtra, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This is part of the "Mumbai Rising - Creating an International Education City" initiative.

The Chief Minister was speaking to the media after participating in the Granting of Letters of Intent (LOIs) ceremony along with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Fadnavis said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Education Policy has opened doors for knowledge in India.

"UGC has given a letter of intent to five universities. Their campuses will be constructed in Maharashtra," Fadnavis told reporters.

The five foreign universities, which have been given a letter of intent, are the University of Aberdeen, the University of York, the Illinois Institute of Technology, the University of Western Australia, and the IED European Institute of Design.

The initiative, led by the Government of Maharashtra with support from CIDCO, aims to develop an International Education City near the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The education hub, spanning a 5-km radius, will be the first of its kind in the country, offering students access to high-quality international education within India.

Meanwhile, the Roads and Traffic Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has completed the flyover connecting Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg (Vikhroli West) to the Eastern Express Highway (Vikhroli East).

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared a video of the flyover on social media and wrote that during the monsoon, citizens face traffic jams in the area, so the government has ordered that the flyover be opened for the public without waiting for an official ceremony.

"Heartiest congratulations to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation for completing the very important 615-meter bridge connecting Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in Vikhroli to the Eastern Expressway! During the monsoon season, there are often traffic jams on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, causing inconvenience to the citizens. Considering this, I, along with my colleagues Deputy Chief Minister Eknathrao Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajitdada Pawar, have decided to open this bridge for the citizens without waiting for any official ceremony and have also given orders to that effect," the Chief Minister said.

CM Fadnavis added that he began the work for this flyover under his tenure in 2018, and Rs 104.77 have been spent on the project. (ANI)

