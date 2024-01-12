New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The University Grants Commission has invited Expression of Interest from authors, critics and faculty members of higher education institutes for writing textbooks in 12 Indian languages for undergraduate-level courses in arts, science, commerce and social sciences.

The commission has invited applications for writing books in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

"UGC is working on providing textbooks at the undergraduate level in arts, science, commerce and social sciences in 12 Indian languages. We are identifying nodal universities in different states who will coordinate the exercise of forming teams of authors who can write high-quality textbooks in Indian languages," a senior UGC official said.

"This effort is in tune with NEP 2020's goal to provide learning opportunities to students in universities in Indian languages," the official added.

Interested writers have time till January 30 to send their acceptance to the commission and furnish their Expression of Interest.

"Along with the details, the applicants also must decide in which course and in what language they will write the book. Individuals can also provide the tentative title of the proposed book which is not mandatory," the official said.

