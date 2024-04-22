London [UK], April 22 (ANI): Overseas Friends of BJP in the United Kingdom (OFBJPUK) organised a 'Kavi Sammelan' on Sunday at the Radha Krishna Temple in Stratford, London, informed a press release.

The event was meticulously planned and executed by the dedicated members of the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana chapters of OFBJPUK. The event aimed to bolster BJP's election campaign in India and rallying NRIs to mobilize their networks in support of the BJP.

The evening commenced with the auspicious ceremony of 'Deep Prajvalan' and the warm felicitation of distinguished guests.

Anand Arya, the Vice President of OFBJPUK, delivered an address highlighting the "exemplary governance" of the BJP government. Suresh Mangalgiri, General Secretary of OFBJPUK, shed light on the transformative schemes initiated by the Modi government over the past decade, OFBJP UK President Kuldeep Shekhawat also sent his blessings from India, the release stated.

The Kavi Sammelan witnessed the participation of renowned Hindi poets from the UK and India, adding a touch of cultural splendor to the event.

Under the adept chairmanship of Sri Tejinder Sharma and the seamless hosting of Ashish Mishra, the audience was treated to captivating performances by esteemed poets including Chanda ji, Krunal Thakkar, Antara Tallam, Giriraj Joshi, Indu Barot, Astha Deo, Ashutosh Kumar, Manohar Gore, Anand Arya, Gyan Sharma, Ashish Mishra, and Tejinder Sharma. Event was attended by Shashi Patel, Darshn Grewal and Dr Davendra Chauhan.

Gyan Sharma extended heartfelt gratitude to all participants and attendees in his vote of thanks, concluding the evening on a note of appreciation. The event concluded with the distribution of 'prasad' to the participants.

The success of the event was made possible by the diligent efforts of the members from OFBJPUK4UP and OFBJPUK-Haryana chapters, who worked for planning and executing this event, the release added. (ANI)

