Dehradun, Apr 20 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has effected the first administrative reshuffle after assuming power for the second successive term in the state, transferring 21 IAS officers and one state's civil service officer.

In the bureaucratic reshuffle, Dhami appeared to be posing greater confidence in women officers, entrusting several of them with key responsibilities, including that of the post of secretary in the chief minister's office (CMO).

According to the transfer list issued late on Tuesday night, Dhami handed the charge of the CMO to Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi and that of the Health and Medical Education department to Radhika Jha.

Raturi who was posted as the CMO's new additional chief secretary will take over the charge from Anand Bardhan who has been given the charge of the Revenue, Rural Development, Urban Development and Housing departments.

Apart from the CMO, Raturi will also hold the charge of the Home and Prisons departments.

Radhika Jha will take over the charge of the secretary, Health and Medical Education Department from Pankaj Pandey who has been moved to the Industrial Development and Mining departments.

CMO's Secretary Shailesh Bagoli will hold additional charge of the vigilance, personnel, agriculture and higher education departments.

Chief Secretary S S Sandhu will also hold the charge of the chief resident commissioner in Delhi in addition to his present responsibilities.

Principal Secretary R K Sudhanshu has been relieved of the charge of the Home and Prisons Department but would retain the charge of the Forest, Environment Protection and Climate Change departments.

Apart from the above, the departments of Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Panwar, Principal Secretary L Fanai and Additional Chief Secretary Abhinav Kumar have been changed.

The other secretaries who have been transferred include R Meenakshi Sundaram, Nitesh Kumar Jha, Arvind Hyanki, Sachin Kurve, Saujanya, BVRC Purushottam, Ranjit Sinha, Harishchandra Semwal and Chandresh Kumar Yadav besides secretary in-charge Deependra Kumar Chaudhary.

