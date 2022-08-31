Dehradun, Aug 31 (PTI) The three-tier panchayat polls in Haridwar district will be held on September 26, officials said on Wednesday.

A notification to this effect was issued by the secretary of Panchayati Raj Department here.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Molests Visually Challenged Woman in Local Train, Arrested.

The filing of nominations will begin on September 6 and go on till September 8. From September 9 to 11, scrutiny will take place and September 12 will be the last date for withdrawal of nominations, they said.

The results will be announced on September 28, officials said.

Also Read | Murugha Mutt Seer POCSO Case: Statewide Protest Call Over Police Inaction Against Rape Accused Murugha Shivamurthy Sharanaru.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)