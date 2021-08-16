Dehradun, Aug 16 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday congratulated Pawandeep Rajan for winning the 12th season of music reality show Indian Idol.

"By winning Indian Idol and millions of hearts across the country through his singing, Pawandeep has brought glory to Uttarakhand, from where he belongs. I congratulate him on his achievement and wish him all the best for a bright future ahead," Dhami said in a Facebook post.

Rajan, who was declared the winner of the 12th season of Indian Idol on Sunday night, is a resident of Uttarakhand's Champawat district.

