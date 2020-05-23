India News | U'khand CM Hands over Rs 10 Lakh Ex Gartia to Late Constable's Wife

Dehradun, May 23 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the wife of constable Sanjay Gurjar who died in the line of duty here.

The ‘corona warrior' was returning after delivering PPE kits at a quarantine center here earlier this month when he fell off his motorcycle. He succumbed to injuries at a hospital a day later.

Also Read | Eid Moon Sighting in India, Chand Raat 2020 Live News Updates: Hilal Committee Announcements in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata Expected in Next Few Minutes.

The ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh was given to the late constable's wife Priyanka out of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

After handing over the cheque at the CM residence, Rawat assured her of all support and also asked DIG Arun Mohan Joshi to expedite the process of her appointment in the police department.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport Re-Opens, Provides â€˜Contactlessâ€™ Experience.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)