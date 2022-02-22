Chandigarh, Feb 22 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday met his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar here.

During Dhami's courtesy visit, Khattar said that realising the importance of water conservation, his government has launched a unique scheme 'Mera Pani Meri Virasat' to promote the cause.

Besides, micro-irrigation projects are also being promoted in the state, he informed Dhami, according to an official release.

The Haryana chief minister said the proposed Renuka dam in Himachal Pradesh, and Kishau and Lakhwar dams in Uttarakhand, are projects from which Haryana, too, will receive water.

On the projects between the two states, Dhami assured Khattar that his government, if voted to power, will take them forward on priority.

Assembly polls in Uttarakhand were held on February 14.

