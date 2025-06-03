Dehradun, Jun 2 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday spoke to his counterparts in Assam, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh over the phone and inquired about the flood situation in their states.

Dhami extended his support to the northeastern states.

He spoke to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma, Tripura CM Manik Saha and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu and inquired about the heavy rains and flood situation in their states.

Dhami said that the people of Uttarakhand stand with the northeastern states and if needed, the Uttarakhand government will provide all possible support to them.

