Pilibhit (UP), May 30 (PTI) A farmer died on Tuesday after he was attacked by a tiger in the Mahof jungle under the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok (30).

Also Read | Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda's Directorial Stirs Controversy for Distorting History, Subhas Chandra Bose's Grandnephew Condemns Claims (Watch Videos).

Other farmers working in the nearby fields rushed and managed to free the body of the deceased from the big cat.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sanjeev Kumar said on Tuesday news came about the death of a farmer in a tiger attack in Mahof jungle. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Also Read | Wrestlers Protest in Haridwar: Farmer Leader Naresh Tikait Takes Medals From Protesting Athletes Who Were Going To Immerse Them in Ganga, Seeks 5-Day Time (Watch Video).

Efforts are on to search for the tiger in the adjacent village area, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)