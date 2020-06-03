India News | U'khand Farmer Enters World Record Books for Growing Tallest Coriander Plant

Dehradun, June 3 (PTI) An organic farmer from Ranikhet in Uttarakhand has found his way into the Guinness Book of World Records for growing the tallest coriander plant in the world.

Gopal Upreti has grown the 2.16 metre-high plant organically at GS Organic Apple Farm of Billekh, Ranikhet in Almora district.

Upreti was recognised as the title holder in the field by Guinness World Records on Tuesday through a communique.

He had written to the Guinness World Records seeking recognition for his achievement in April.

The length of the plant was recorded by Almora's Chief Horticulture Officer TN Pandey and Uttarakhand Organic Board Ranikhet Majkhali in-charge and plant pathologist Devendra Singh Negi and Horticulture in-charge Billekh Ram Singh Negi.

Upreti said his name in the Guinness Book of World Records is an honour for the farmers of India, especially those doing organic farming.

