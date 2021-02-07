Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed shock and grief on the devastation caused in Uttarakhand where a glacier broke off at Joshimath in Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood.

In a message, Koshyari said he was "extremely distressed and disturbed to know about the disaster caused by glacier burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand and "saddened to know about the loss of life".

"I pray for the safe release and rescue of people trapped and convey my deepest condolences to the next of those who lost their lives," he said in the condolence message.

Koshyari has served as the second chief minister of Uttarakhand between 2001-02.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)