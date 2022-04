Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 20 (ANI): In another major administrative rejig, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttarakhand on Tuesday transferred 22 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

Former IPS Abhinav Kumar, who was a key aide in the first team of Dhami, has retained his position as a Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister again.

Radha Raturi, IAS, who was earlier Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education, now has been given the Home Department in the state government.

R Meenakshi Sundaram was also made Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Pankaj Pandey has been divested of his responsibility as the Health Secretary in the state government and given the charge of the industry department as a Secretary.

Besides, Manisha Panwar, IAS, has been given charge of establishment development commissioner and Nitesh Kumar Jha has been appointed as rural development Secretary.

Radhika Jha has been given charge as the Secretary of village development and civil supplies and Chandresh Kumar Yadav as Secretary of re-development and Sanskrit education besides other responsibilities. (ANI)

