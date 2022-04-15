Gopeshwar (U'khand), Apr 15 (PTI) An official from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Friday visited Badrinath to review the progress of the redevelopment work being carried out in the temple town.

According to the master plan for the beautification and upgradation of facilities around the Himalayan temple, Badrinath is to be redeveloped as a spiritual city in three phases.

PMO deputy secretary Mangesh Ghildiyal was accompanied by Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana, and inspected the spots being redeveloped according to the master plan, including the Himalayan temple premises, Mana bypass, Badrish and Shesh Netra lakes, and banks of the Alaknanda river.

The master plan includes beautification of the Shesh Netra and Badrish lakes near the temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu in the first phase, expansion and renovation of temple premises and nearby areas in the second phase and construction of an "Astha Path" from Shesh Netra lake to the temple in the third phase.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the temple after it reopens next month.

