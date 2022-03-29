Baghpat (UP), Mar 29 (PTI) A constable was killed and seven persons, including a sub-inspector, were injured when a van of the Uttarakhand Police collided with a truck here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The van of the Nanital police had eight people, including three undertrials and five policemen, they said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 3-Month-Old Girl Sold Seven Times in Three Months in Guntur; Eleven Arrested.

The incident took place on a highway when they were returning to Uttarakhand from Jind in Haryana after a court hearing, police said.

All of them were rushed to a hospital, where constable Arun died during treatment. The condition of the others was stated to be stable, they said.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh Talks With Israel Defence Minister Benjamin Gantz, Condoles Loss of Lives in Terror Attack.

A probe is on in the matter and the Nainital police has been informed about the incident, officials here said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)