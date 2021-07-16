Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday planted a sapling at the SDRF Battalion Headquarters-cum-Training Centre at Jolly Grant, Dehradun on the occasion of Harela festival.

The Chief Minister said that Harela is an important folk festival of Uttarakhand. "Along with plantation on a large scale, we have to pay special attention to their conservation. Science is progressing rapidly. Due to this, amenities have increased in human life. Thus, more tree plantation is necessary for environmental balance", said the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Dhami said that due to Covid-19, there has been an increase in concerns about environmental protection at the global level. "There has been an increase in awareness among the people regarding environmental protection. Commendable work is being done by Uttarakhand Police during the pandemic. Under 'Mission Hounsla', many needy people were served by the police", said Dhami.

State Health and Disaster Management Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that the Harela festival is a festival related to the culture of Uttarakhand. "Tree plantation is being done on a large scale in the state on the occasion of Harela festival. Commendable work is being done by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in Uttarakhand", DS Rawat said.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said that this year, a target of planting one lakh trees under this plantation drive was set by the police in the state." Since June 5, more than 90,000 trees have been planted by the police", Kumar said.

On this occasion, Additional Director General of Police PVK Prasad, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Abhinav Kumar and senior police officers were also present. (ANI)

