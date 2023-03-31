Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) [India], March 31 (ANI): Several vehicles got buried under the hotel canopy debris which collapsed due to heavy rainfall near Mussoorie Library Chowk, officials said.

The police and administration team is currently present on the spot.

According to officials, a rescue operation is currently underway and no casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited on the matter. (ANI)

