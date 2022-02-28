Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 28 (ANI): Parents of students from Madurai, who are studying in Ukraine, submitted a petition to the officials of the District Administration and urged them to initiate steps to rescue their children stranded in the country.

Jhansi, a student's mother, said, "My son is studying medicine for the past six years in Ukraine. He has been staying in the bunker for the past four days and he is suffering from shortness of breath since this morning. He is very scared. The Central and the state governments should immediately rescue the students."

Sheikh Syed, another parent, said, "When I spoke with my daughter, who is pursuing her MBBS programme in Ukraine, she said that she is running short of food and water. I hope the government will rescue her and bring her back to India." (ANI)

