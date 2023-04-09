New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested three people from Delhi in connection with allegedly aiding jailed gangster Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and planning Umesh Pal's murder.

The three arrested people were identified as Jawed, Khalid and Jeeshan.

Earlier on March 28, the police arrested Khalid and Jeeshan from Delhi and recovered two weapons and live cartridges from the duo.

They both have been charged with provisions under the Arms Act.

During the course of the investigation, the duo (Khalid and Jeeshan) disclosed that they had also provided shelter to Asad and Gulam, who are wanted culprits in the infamous Umesh Pal murder case by Uttar Pradesh police.

Meanwhile, on March 30, the police arrested the third accused Jawed from Delhi who disclosed that Asad and Gulam had also met him after Umesh Pal's murder.

The police have arrested all the accused and are in judicial custody.

Atiq Ahmed and his family came under the scanner in the Umesh Pal murder case.

On March 28, Mafia don-turned-politician, Atiq Ahmed was convicted by an MP-MLA court and sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment in the abduction case of now-deceased Umesh Pal.

Atiq Ahmed, who has over 100 cases against him over the last 43 years, has been convicted in the same case.

Umesh Pal, a key witness to the murder of BSP leader Raju Pal and one of his two armed security escorts was shot dead in Prayagraj's Sulem Saray area on February 24. Several rounds were fired and bombs were hurled at Umesh and his gunners. (ANI)

