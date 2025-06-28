Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 28 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Saturday strongly objected to the remarks of the RSS general secretary Hosabale and vowed to fight for the Constitution.

"It is unacceptable that they (RSS) want to remove secularism and socialism from the preamble of the Constitution... They can't disturb the Constitution... We will all fight for the Constitution...," he told ANI

He further said, "We all know that Mayawati has an understanding with the BJP. She should understand this instead of blaming Congress."

CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby on Saturday has strongly criticised recent remarks by RSS General Secretary.

Speaking to ANI, Baby said that the CPI(M) Polit Bureau had already issued a statement condemning the RSS's position.

"Socialism and secularism are not mere additions -- they are core values embedded across the Constitution," he asserted.

Earlier, RSS general secretary Hosabale suggested reconsidering the inclusion of the terms "socialist" and "secular" in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution.

Hosabale was addressing an event on the 50th anniversary of the emergency, held at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, jointly organised by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (under the Ministry of Culture) and the Ambedkar International Centre.

Speaking at the event, he emphasised that the emergency wasn't just a misuse of power but an attempt to crush civil liberties. Millions were imprisoned, and freedom of the press was suppressed.

He remarked that during the emergency, terms like "socialist" and "secular" were forcibly inserted into the Constitution -- a move that needs to be reconsidered. (ANI)

