Chandigarh, Feb 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that under 'Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana' and Haryana State Rural Livelihoods Mission (HSRLM) poor and needy women will be made self-reliant.

He further said a district-level training centre will be setup in Gharaunda for imparting training to these women.

The chief minister was speaking at a loan distribution programme organised by Haryana State Rural Livelihoods Mission in Karnal, an official statement said here.

On this occasion, Khattar also distributed cheques worth Rs 16.55 crore to women from 933 self-help groups in eight blocks of the district.

The chief minister said that women of self-help groups should add two poor women in their groups, whose income is very low. This will add 800 more women in the 4,000 self-help groups that are already running in the district. With this effort, the lives of 800 women will be improved, he said.

He said that the state government is working on the vision of "Antyodaya" as per the thinking of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya so that the last person standing in the queue gets benefit of the government schemes.

Notably, the Haryana government is implementing the National Rural Livelihood Mission through the autonomous society HSRLM.

Meanwhile, Khattar held a 'Janta Darbar' in Karnal, from where he is the sitting MLA. During the Janta Darbar, the chief minister directed the officers concerned to redress all the grievances of the people on a priority basis.

Khattar dedicated various developmental projects to the people of Karnal, inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 22 development projects costing Rs 80.55 crore. These include inauguration of five projects amounting to Rs 18.7 crore and the foundation stone for 17 projects worth Rs 62.47 crore.

