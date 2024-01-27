Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 27 (ANI): Assam Minister of Skill, Employment, and Entrepreneurship, Jayanta Mallabaruah engaged in a cordial discussion with the female candidates who were recently selected in the Tata Recruitment Campaign conducted in a state workshop 'Shakti Vandhan', aimed to empower and develop Women's Self-Help Group on Saturday.

Principal Secretary Science for Equity Empowerment and Development (SEED), Kalyan Chakravarthy and Mission Director (MD), Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM), Masada Pertin were also present in the workshop.

By addressing the event, Minister Baruah highlighted the collaborative efforts with the Government of Assam by revealing initiatives to facilitate approximately 1,800 selected women candidates to join Tata Electronics in Bangalore through this drive.

"Under the guidance of Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa, more than 1800 girls from Assam have been recruited by Tata Technologies Ltd. in a collaborative Initiative with @asdm_social," Jayanta Mallabaruah wrote on his X.

"Today, attended an interactive session with some of the recruited female technicians as they leave for the 'Final Assembly Testing and Packaging Facility' (FATP), in Bangalore for their training. This is a unique opportunity for Assam to build a skilled workforce in the state in preparation for a new age of industrial ecosystem. Wishing all the girls a successful and bright journey ahead!," he added.

He mentioned that "this unprecedented recruitment drive in Assam signifies a significant opportunity for candidates to gain expertise in a renowned industry like Tata."

Minister Baruah assured that "the government has dispatched officers to assess the working conditions and accommodation for the selected females by ensuring a seamless transition."

Addressing the newly appointed female candidates, Minister Baruah encouraged them to excel in their new job roles.

"Your success would inspire more girls from our region to pursue opportunities at different organisations like Tata Electronics in the future. Those who perform well are promised promotions and priority in employment at the upcoming Tata Electronics plant in Assam," Jayanta Mallabaruah said.

Minister Baruah also highlighted the substantial industrial progress in Assam, with an investment of around Rs 15,000 crore in the last 2.5 years under the leadership of Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"The government has actively revamped Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in collaboration with Tata Technologies by focusing on Industry 4.0. Also, initiatives have been launched to cater to the new demands like robotics, drone technology, AI, and so forth," Jayanta Mallabaruah said.

Minister Baruah also interacted individually with the selected candidates coming from various regions of the state and gathered their feedback on their excitement for embarking on this new chapter. (ANI)

