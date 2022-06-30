Gangtok, Jun 30 (PTI) A 38-year-old undertrial prisoner allegedly died by suicide in Namchi prison in Sikkim's South district, police sources said on Thursday.

The man hanged himself with a torn blanket in an isolation room of the prison on Wednesday night.

Also Read | A Vigilance Court Set Aside #Kerala Government’s Plea Seeking Closure of a Probe into … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

He was lodged there on June 25 after being remanded to judicial custody in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, the sources said.

He was kept in the isolation room as the mandatory RTPCR test was to be done.

Also Read | Mozilla Firefox's New Feature Automatically Removes Tracking From URLs: Report.

The body was sent to STNM Hospital in the state capital Gangtok for post-mortem examination.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, the sources added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)