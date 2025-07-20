Aizawl, Jul 20 (PTI) The BJP's Mizoram unit on Sunday said it is unfortunate that the efforts made by its president Dr K Beichhua to improve the poor road conditions along National Highway 306/6 have been misconstrued by some politically motivated people.

A BJP statement said the party's top priority is development and proper maintenance of the highway, considered Mizoram's lifeline, which has been neglected by successive state governments for over 30 years.

"It is extremely unfortunate that Beichhua's efforts have been adversely commented on by people who are completely misguided by partisan politics," the release said.

The National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), submitted a daily report as sought by the state BJP chief while complaining that repair works of the worst stretches of the national highway could not be completed expeditiously due to traffic snarls.

"As the repair works and maintenance have been perpetually neglected, it seems to be an extremely difficult task to transport boulders due to a plethora of reasons, including vehicular congestion as trucks cannot travel fast," the statement said.

It said the BJP does not want to get political mileage out of the fiasco of long years of negligence by successive governments, but tried its best to ensure that the state's lifeline is in good condition for the people of the state.

It is extremely unfortunate that some sections of the people, without fully showing the portions of the NH 306/6, are trying to tarnish the image of the party by making false and baseless statements.

"The BJP only wants development of the state and the people of Mizoram," it added.

NH-306 is the primary lifeline of Mizoram linking the state with the rest of the country through Assam's Silchar town.

All supplies, including oil, come through this national highway from outside the state. A portion of the national highway is called NH-6.

