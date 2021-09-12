Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 12 (ANI): An unidentified body of a woman has been found in the Netravathi river in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Sunday.

The body was first found by local fishermen who brought it to the riverbank in Hoige Bazaar.

The police investigation is underway to determine whether it is a case of suicide or unnatural death. (ANI)

