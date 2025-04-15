Thane, Apr 15 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man with several injuries has been found in Maharashtra's Thane district, with police suspecting it to be a case of murder, officials said on Tuesday.

A passer-by spotted the body at an open plot in Bhadwad area of Bhiwandi town at around 11.30 am on Monday, an official from Shanti Nagar police station said.

After being alerted, the police went to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem.

The deceased had severe injuries on the head, neck, chest and abdomen apparently caused by repeated stone attacks, the official said.

“As of now, the identity of the deceased and the motive behind the killing remain unknown,” the official said.

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons on charges of murder, he said.

Efforts were on to trace the culprits, the police added.

