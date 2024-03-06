Thane, Mar 6 (PTI) A 37-year-old trailer driver has been killed allegedly by unidentified persons in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Sunday and after the post-mortem report, which indicated internal injuries to the victim, the police on Wednesday registered a case on charges of murder against the unidentified culprits, an official from Uran police station said.

Also Read | Dowry Death in Uttar Pradesh: 34-Year-Old Woman Poisoned to Death by Husband and In-Laws in Case of Dowry Demand, Claims Family.

The victim, Arvind Nandlal Yadav, hailing from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, resided in Nhava Sheva area of Navi Mumbai.

On Sunday night, he was having dinner at a roadside eatery in Uran area when some persons allegedly dragged him out of the place and beat him to death, the official said, adding the motive behind the killing was not yet known.

Also Read | India News | PM Modi to Inaugurate India’s First Underwater Metro Service in Kolkata Today.

The body was sent for post-mortem and initially, a case of accidental death was registered.

After the autopsy report indicated internal injuries and based on a complaint by the victim's family members, the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention), the official said.

A probe was on into the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)