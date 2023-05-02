Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 2 (ANI): The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a slew of promises in its manifesto for Karnataka polls released on Monday including implementing the Uniform Civil Code and National Register of Citizens and providing three free cooking gas cylinders to BPL families annually.

The party has stepped up its preparations for the May 10 polls in the state with its top leaders holding public meetings and roadshows.

The ruling party made 16 top promises in its "Praja Pranalike' 2023.

Under 'Anna', the party has promised to provide three free gas cylinders to all BPL families annually, one each in the months of Yugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Deepavali.

The party promised to set up 'Atal Aahara Kendra' in every ward of every municipal corporation to provide affordable, quality and healthy food to people.

The BJP promised to launch the 'Poshane' scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with half-litre Nandini milk every day and 5 kg Shri Anna- siri dhanya (millets) through monthly ration kits.

The manifesto was released by the BJP president JP Nadda in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor BS Yediyurappa.

In an announcement similar to the one in the run-up to the Gujarat and Uttarakhand Assembly polls last year, the BJP promised to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Karnataka on the basis of the recommendations of a high-level committee which is to be constituted for the purpose.

The party said it will introduce the National Register of Citizens and ensure the speedy deportation of all illegal immigrants in the state.

Apart from UCC, the party said that under 'Abhaya', it will launch Saravrigu Suru Yojane scheme under which the revenue department will identify and distribute 10 lakh housing sites across the state to homeless people.

'Onake Obavva Samajika Nyaya Nidhi' scheme was also announced through which a matching deposit will be provided up to Rs 10,000 on 5-year fixed deposit made by women of SC/ST households

The party has also promised to improve 'ease of living' of apartment dwellers in Bengaluru by constituting the Karnataka Resident's Welfare Consultative Committee to reform the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act, 1972 and modernise the grievance redressal mechanism.

Under 'Akshara', the BJP announced 'Visvesvaryaan Vidya Yojane' under which the government will team up with eminent individuals and institutions for holistic upgradation of government schools to top-class standards.

The party announced 'Samanvaya Yojane' which will drive collaborations between SMEs and ITIs to generate a dynamic ecosystem of education and employment for young professionals

The ruling party has also promised to provide career support for aspirational youth through financial incentives to pursue coaching for IAS/KAS/banking/government jobs.

Under 'Aarogya', the party promised to strengthen public healthcare infrastructure through Mission Swasthya Karnataka by establishing one Namma clinic in every municipal ward. It said free annual master health check-ups will be provided for senior citizens.

Under 'Abhivruddhi', the party said it will develop Bengaluru for the next generation by designating it as 'State Capital Region'.

The party said it will transform Karnataka into a premier hub of electronic vehicles (EVs). It said that charging stations will be set up and public transport buses will be converted into electric buses.

The party said Rs 30,000 crore K-Agri Fund will be set up for establishing cold storage and agro-processing units.

BJP also announced an allocation of Rs 1500 crore to develop the Kalyana Circuit, Banavasi Circuit, Parashurama Circuit, Kaveri Circuit and Gangapura Corridor to transform Karnataka into the country's "most favoured tourist destination".

The ruling party promised broadening of the scope of the Production Linked Incentive by incorporating a comprehensive plan aimed to generate 10 lakh manufacturing jobs "Beyond Bengaluru'.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadda said BJP's manifesto will lay the foundation of the 25 years of Amrit Kaal for Karnataka.

"Our manifesto contains realistic, achievable promises which will fulfil the aspirations of Karnataka's youth, farmers, women, labours, middle class, SC/ST and all sections of the society," he said.

"The manifesto for Karnataka has not been formulated sitting in an AC room, rather a due exercise has been done; a great amount of toil and perseverance by our workers who visited every corner of the State was done, before this was created. I would like to say, justice to all, appeasement to none and so the unconstitutional reservation given to minorities was repealed," he said.

As part of BJP's campaign, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda held roadshows in the state.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will be take place on May 13. (ANI)

