Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today amid the raging debate over the implementation of the proposed uniform civil code in the country days after PM unequivocally said that the "country cannot be run on two laws".

According to sources, the meeting will be held in view of the UCC draft of Uttarakhand which will, as per sources, act as a likely template for the central law.

This comes on the heels of Dhami's meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah late Monday night.

Speaking with ANI on Tuesday, Dhami said that the expert committee is examining the views of more than 2.35 lakh people in the state representing different sections of society.

"All intellectuals, UCC committee and experts collected the suggestions of more than 2.35 lakh people. They also spoke with religious and other organisations. All these suggestions are being compiled. They will present a draft," CM Dhami said.

When asked about the Uttarakhand UCC draft being likely a template for the Central law, CM Dhami said, "All aspects should be looked into before arriving at any decision".

Dhami on Sunday said that the UCC expert committee examining the subject will submit the draft soon

"As per the promise made to the state's people, today on June 30, the committee formed to prepare the draft of the Uniform Civil Code has completed its work. Soon Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. Jai Hind, Jai Uttarakhand!" he took to Twitter to post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong endorsement of the UCC brought it back to the spotlight. PM Modi said that the country cannot run on two laws and that the Uniform Civil Code was part of the Constitution.

The UCC calls for the formulation of one law for India, which would be applicable to all religious communities in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption.

"Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," PM Modi had said. (ANI)

