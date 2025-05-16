Thenzawl (Mizoram), May 16 (ANI): Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chauhan virtually inaugurated the newly constructed Academic cum Administrative building of the College of Horticulture, Thenzawl, and the new PG girls hostel at the College of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry, Selesih, via video conference.

Mizoram Governor Gen. Dr. VK Singh joined the event online from his office, while Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma attended the ceremony in person as the guest of honour at Thenzawl.

Although unable to be physically present in Thenzawl, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan arranged a virtual inauguration for the new infrastructure and expressed his regret for not being able to attend due to unfavorable weather conditions in Guwahati and the surrounding areas. His address was delivered during an online session in the afternoon.

In his remarks, the Union Minister stated that Mizoram is a beautiful and geographically significant state, home to diverse communities.

He highlighted that the state's fertile land and favorable climatic conditions make it an ideal place for horticulture development, despite the challenges posed by its hilly terrain, deep valleys, and the difficulty of large-scale farming due to limited flat land.

Chauhan emphasized that these two colleges would continue to significantly benefit farmers and contribute to further development in Mizoram. He also noted that the Central Government remains committed to the welfare of farmers and agricultural workers in Mizoram, which is reflected in these initiatives.

"I will also talk to students and sons and daughters. Mizoram is a wonderful state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to take the Northeast forward. For a developed India, a developed Mizoram is necessary and for a developed Mizoram, developed agriculture and prosperous farmers are necessary," the Union Minister said.

The Union Minister further said that whether it is the crops of Mizoram, be it fruits, passion fruits, ginger, turmeric, cabbage, brinjal, tomato etc., all are very important.

"The fragrance of the flowers here attracts the whole world. Now our goal is to not let these crops remain limited to Mizoram only. They have to be marketed, branded and sent to the country and the world. We will leave no stone unturned in this. We have to make the farmers self-reliant," Chauhan said.

Union Minister Chouhan also called upon everyone to cooperate in developing the state of Mizoram.

Governor Gen. Dr. VK Singh, in his speech, emphasised the importance of agriculture and its allied sectors to Mizoram's economy.

He noted that while 55% of Mizoram's land area is cultivable for horticulture, only about 10% is currently under effective use. He underlined the vast scope for development through the promotion of FPOs, cooperatives, efficient supply chains, and improved market access.

He stated that the establishment of the Horticulture College in Thenzawl is a key step by the Central Government to enhance horticulture education and self-sufficiency in Mizoram, aligning with the goals of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Vikshit Mizoram'.

He also spoke about the need for Mizoram to tap into the global organic produce market, encouraging efforts in sustainable and organic horticulture practices.

The Guest of Honour, Chief Minister Lalduhoma also delivered a speech. He noted that the two significant institutions under Central Agriculture University (CAU)--the College of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry, Selesih and the College of Horticulture, Thenzawl--are important assets to Mizoram, offering quality education not only to students from Mizoram and the North East but also to those from across India.

The Chief Minister said that with the state's high potential in horticulture and animal husbandry, these institutions are a timely support to aspiring farmers and students.

He stressed the need to further intensify Farmer Outreach Programmes and appreciated the state government's continued commitment to strengthening these colleges. He also mentioned the recent funding by the state government for the establishment of a Pesticide Residue Laboratory at the College of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry.

These developments are expected to enhance opportunities for both faculty and students, bringing progress and improving the overall academic environment.

Anupam Mishra, Vice Chancellor of Central Agriculture University, Imphal, also addressed the gathering and discussed the development of the two colleges and the broader growth of the university.

He expressed his gratitude to the Union Minister, Mizoram Governor, and the Chief Minister for their leadership and support. (ANI)

