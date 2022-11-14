Dimapur (Nagaland) [India], November 14 (ANI): As part of the review of the Ministry's major programmes and schemes for the North Eastern Region (NER), a team led by Union Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja undertook a field visit to interact with pineapple growers from Molvom village located in Medziphema Circle of Dimapur district, Nagaland.

Earlier on Saturday, Ahuja, chaired a high-level meeting at the Central Institute of Horticulture (CIH), Medziphema, Nagaland on November 12, 2022, to review the Ministry's major programmes and schemes for the North Eastern Region (NER). Senior officials of all eight North-Eastern states participated in the deliberations, said a press release.

Also Read | Punjab: Clash Between Students of Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar in Moga Over Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup Final (Video).

The members of the Molvom pineapple farmers' producer company interacted with senior officers of the Ministry and showed interest to create a processing facility in the village so that the surplus produce may be processed at the village level and make available to consumers at distant places, added the press release.

The team appreciated the efforts made by FPO under MOVCD-NER which is a major initiative of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Congress Declares 39 Candidates in 5th, 6th Lists; Fields Jignesh Mevani From Vadgam Constituency.

Secretary DA&FW and Additional Secretary visited Bamboo Resources Centre at Dimapur to see the facilities developed at the Centre for the promotion of Bamboo based products like Bamboo charcoal, Furniture, Aggarbati making and Bamboo Museum.

The officers interacted with the state's officials and suggested various steps to promote bamboo-based activities in the states under the National Bamboo Mission which can change the livelihood of small and marginal farmers having a bamboo-based agroforestry system.

The team also visited the processing and testing facilities of Honey developed under Nagaland Beekeeping and Honey Mission. The facility is one of the core activities in the beekeeping sector in Nagaland for processing different kinds of honey links collected from rock bees, stingless bees and other local bees.

Secretary and Additional Secretary, Government of India also suggested various measures for the upliftment of the beekeeping sector in Nagaland with help of the National Beekeeping & Honey Mission.

After that the state officials displayed the state-of-the-art facility developed at Dimapur for marketing Organically grown produce at the Organic AC market having facilities for grading, packaging, drying and cold storage facilities for perishable products. The produce from Nagaland coming from various districts is being sold through organic AC market to local consumers.

The Central team appreciated the efforts of the Nagaland Government for the promotion and upliftment of the Agriculture and Horticulture sector in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)